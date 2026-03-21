Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 259,795 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 259,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,243,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Passive Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.36. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.