XPENG (NYSE:XPEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

XPENG (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07, Zacks reports. XPENG had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 4.02%.The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from XPENG’s conference call:

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First quarterly profit reported in Q4 with net profit of RMB 380m, FY gross margin up to 18.9% and year-end cash of RMB 47.7bn (RMB 5bn free cash flow in 2025), signaling improved profitability and liquidity.

reported in Q4 with net profit of RMB 380m, FY gross margin up to 18.9% and year-end cash of RMB 47.7bn (RMB 5bn free cash flow in 2025), signaling improved profitability and liquidity. Annual deliveries rose 126% to 42,945 and overseas deliveries nearly doubled to ~45,000 (over 15% of revenue); management targets >100% overseas volume growth in 2026 and >20% revenue contribution with 680 overseas stores.

VLA 2.0 passed a “physical Turing test” and is being rolled out to customers (test drives doubled in March); company expects model scaling (edge models to ~20B parameters), Robotaxi pilots H2 2026 and meaningful uplift in order conversion and retention from autonomous driving capability.

passed a “physical Turing test” and is being rolled out to customers (test drives doubled in March); company expects model scaling (edge models to ~20B parameters), Robotaxi pilots H2 2026 and meaningful uplift in order conversion and retention from autonomous driving capability. In-house Turing AI SoC has shipped >200k units since mass production, Volkswagen signed as a launch partner, and XPeng targets ~1m chip shipments in 2026 — positioning the company to monetize its AI compute stack externally.

has shipped >200k units since mass production, Volkswagen signed as a launch partner, and XPeng targets ~1m chip shipments in 2026 — positioning the company to monetize its AI compute stack externally. Management plans to ramp AI-related R&D to RMB 7.0bn in 2026 and push ambitious humanoid robot (IRON) mass-production targets (monthly >1,000 units by end-2026), which increases near-term cash burn and execution risk for high-capex, uncertain commercialization timelines.

XPENG Stock Performance

Shares of XPENG stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. XPENG has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Key Stories Impacting XPENG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting XPENG this week:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPENG by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of XPENG by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPENG by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of XPENG in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of XPENG in a report on Monday, December 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure set a $26.00 price target on shares of XPENG and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of XPENG in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on XPENG in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.84.

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About XPENG

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XPENG Inc (NYSE: XPEV) is a China-based developer and manufacturer of smart electric vehicles. The company designs, engineers and sells battery-electric sedans and sport-utility vehicles along with related software and services. Founded in 2014, XPENG positions itself as a technology-driven automaker with a focus on vehicle connectivity, software-defined features and advanced driver assistance systems.

Product offerings center on passenger EVs spanning compact crossovers and midsize sedans, supported by in-house software platforms and over-the-air update capabilities.

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