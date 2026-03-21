XPENG (NYSE:XPEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

XPENG (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07, Zacks reports. XPENG had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 4.02%.The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion.
Here are the key takeaways from XPENG’s conference call:
- First quarterly profit reported in Q4 with net profit of RMB 380m, FY gross margin up to 18.9% and year-end cash of RMB 47.7bn (RMB 5bn free cash flow in 2025), signaling improved profitability and liquidity.
- Annual deliveries rose 126% to 42,945 and overseas deliveries nearly doubled to ~45,000 (over 15% of revenue); management targets >100% overseas volume growth in 2026 and >20% revenue contribution with 680 overseas stores.
- VLA 2.0 passed a “physical Turing test” and is being rolled out to customers (test drives doubled in March); company expects model scaling (edge models to ~20B parameters), Robotaxi pilots H2 2026 and meaningful uplift in order conversion and retention from autonomous driving capability.
- In-house Turing AI SoC has shipped >200k units since mass production, Volkswagen signed as a launch partner, and XPeng targets ~1m chip shipments in 2026 — positioning the company to monetize its AI compute stack externally.
- Management plans to ramp AI-related R&D to RMB 7.0bn in 2026 and push ambitious humanoid robot (IRON) mass-production targets (monthly >1,000 units by end-2026), which increases near-term cash burn and execution risk for high-capex, uncertain commercialization timelines.
XPENG Stock Performance
Shares of XPENG stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. XPENG has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.21.
Key Stories Impacting XPENG
- Positive Sentiment: XPeng reported its maiden quarterly net profit, driven by strong sales of higher‑margin models and technology partnerships — milestone evidence the business can reach profitability even amid intense price competition. China’s Xpeng posts first profit on high-margin EV sales
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript provides management detail on margin drivers, model mix, partnership revenue and how they plan to manage costs — useful for modeling forward margins and cash flow. XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Street coverage still shows an above‑current average price target (~$25.78), indicating some analysts expect more upside over time despite near‑term headwinds — this can support investor confidence if guidance stabilizes. XPENG Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV) Receives $25.78 Average PT from Brokerages
- Negative Sentiment: Management issued a weak near‑term outlook for 2026 that overshadowed the profit beat; guidance lowered investor expectations about growth and margins this year, which pressured the share price. XPeng shares fall as weak outlook overshadows first quarterly profit
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/commentary pieces flagged risk from XPeng’s sizeable investment in autonomous‑driving and robotaxi ambitions — investors are weighing long‑term upside versus near‑term cash burn and execution risk, amplifying volatility. XPeng Drops 5%: Is This Tesla Rival’s Autonomous Driving Bet Enough to Justify the Risk?
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPENG by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of XPENG by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPENG by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of XPENG in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of XPENG in a report on Monday, December 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure set a $26.00 price target on shares of XPENG and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of XPENG in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on XPENG in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.84.
Check Out Our Latest Report on XPEV
About XPENG
XPENG Inc (NYSE: XPEV) is a China-based developer and manufacturer of smart electric vehicles. The company designs, engineers and sells battery-electric sedans and sport-utility vehicles along with related software and services. Founded in 2014, XPENG positions itself as a technology-driven automaker with a focus on vehicle connectivity, software-defined features and advanced driver assistance systems.
Product offerings center on passenger EVs spanning compact crossovers and midsize sedans, supported by in-house software platforms and over-the-air update capabilities.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for XPENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPENG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.