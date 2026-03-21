XCF Global Capital (NASDAQ:SAFX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

XCF Global Capital (NASDAQ:SAFX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on XCF Global Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on XCF Global Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $0.40 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $0.40.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on SAFX

XCF Global Capital Stock Performance

Insider Activity

SAFX stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22. XCF Global Capital has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $45.90.

In other news, major shareholder Randy Soule sold 561,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total value of $84,204.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 76,067,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,092.75. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of XCF Global Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFX. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in XCF Global Capital by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,131,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XCF Global Capital by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 200,147 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XCF Global Capital during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of XCF Global Capital by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 151,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XCF Global Capital by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

XCF Global Capital Company Profile

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XCF Global Capital Inc is a player in decarbonizing the aviation industry through Sustainable Aviation Fuel. XCF Global Capital Inc, formerly known as Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company, is based in RENO, NV.

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