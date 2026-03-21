World Investment Advisors Has $43.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,520 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of World Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,762,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,375,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,883,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,313 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 96,540,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837,301 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,118,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,461 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 47,576,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,178,000 after purchasing an additional 786,918 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $87.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average of $90.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $98.83.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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