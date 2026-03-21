Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised Wizz Air to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Wizz Air Stock Performance

About Wizz Air

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19.

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air Holdings plc, trading on the OTC market under the symbol WZZZY, is a Hungary-based low-cost airline group headquartered in Budapest. The company provides scheduled passenger air transportation using a single-aisle Airbus fleet, operating under a no-frills model that offers basic fares with optional ancillary services. Wizz Air focuses on cost-efficient operations through high aircraft utilization, direct sales channels and streamlined ground handling processes.

The airline operates a fleet composed primarily of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, serving more than 170 destinations across Central, Eastern and Western Europe, as well as select markets in the Middle East and North Africa.

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