WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Trading Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.84 and last traded at $85.01. 14,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 28,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.14.

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.64. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.83.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTD. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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