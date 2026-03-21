WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.29 and last traded at $37.35. 31,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 166,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $425.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.33.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3284 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.
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