Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL

Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 1.7% of Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Center Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 16,594.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,310 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 85.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 35,889 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 46,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter.

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Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.8%

BATS:PJUL opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11. The stock has a market cap of $950.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

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