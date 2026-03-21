Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,213 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up about 5.1% of Winebrenner Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,429,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,800,000 after acquiring an additional 578,800 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 71.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,609,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,053 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,538,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,211,000 after purchasing an additional 328,043 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,152,000 after purchasing an additional 839,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,305,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,993,000 after purchasing an additional 99,558 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

JPIE stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.36.

JPMorgan Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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