Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Purchases 29,002 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage makes up about 4.5% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $28,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $1,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 175,587 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 537,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,430,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,482,000 after purchasing an additional 152,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 54,410 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 2.0%

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $63.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -17.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $93,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,602.18. This trade represents a 8.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $58.00 price objective on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.35.

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Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

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