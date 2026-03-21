Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $38.87 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 523,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,143 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises 6.0% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $38,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

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Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $93.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.76.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 125.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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