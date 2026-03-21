Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $35.37 Million Stock Position in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. $PDM

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,001 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Realty Trust accounts for about 5.5% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust were worth $35,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,221,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 255,519 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,215,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,938,000 after purchasing an additional 201,764 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 77,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PDM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Piedmont Realty Trust Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Piedmont Realty Trust stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $142.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Piedmont Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Piedmont Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, that focuses on the ownership, acquisition and management of office properties. The company’s portfolio comprises a mix of multi-tenant and single-tenant buildings, with a particular emphasis on small- to mid-size office campuses and urban infill properties. Piedmont Realty Trust structures its leases and property services to support a diversified base of tenants, including professional services firms, government agencies and technology companies.

The company’s operating model combines property management, leasing and strategic capital allocation to enhance asset value and drive income stability.

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