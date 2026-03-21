Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Whitecap Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.15.

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Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$14.93 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$6.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03. The stock has a market cap of C$18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1226131 EPS for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 73.70%.

About Whitecap Resources

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Whitecap Resources Inc is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength.

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