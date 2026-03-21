WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 19,368 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,368 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.5% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. United Community Bank boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 190.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total transaction of $727,640.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,038 shares in the company, valued at $229,501.80. This represents a 76.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $517,923.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,605,251.26. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $208.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $229.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.25 and its 200 day moving average is $213.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $272.60.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.