Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair raised Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Five Below from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Five Below from $193.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.86.

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Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $227.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Five Below has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $237.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.31. Five Below had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other Five Below news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.29, for a total value of $389,408.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 99,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,049,973.35. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $1,709,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 45,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,197,382.60. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,554 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 143.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $1,416,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 184,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period.

Key Stories Impacting Five Below

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q4 results and raised guidance — Five Below reported stronger-than-expected Q4 sales, comps and EPS and issued upbeat FY26 guidance, which spurred a multi-day rally. The MarketBeat write-up highlights the earnings “blowout” that triggered institutional buying and a >10% pop in the stock. Article Title

Blowout Q4 results and raised guidance — Five Below reported stronger-than-expected Q4 sales, comps and EPS and issued upbeat FY26 guidance, which spurred a multi-day rally. The MarketBeat write-up highlights the earnings “blowout” that triggered institutional buying and a >10% pop in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades & multiple price-target increases — Numerous firms (JPMorgan, BofA, UBS, Deutsche, Wells Fargo, Telsey, Truist, BNP Paribas Exane and others) raised price targets or upgraded FIVE after the report, signaling renewed Wall Street confidence and providing buy-side momentum. Example coverage of JPMorgan’s increase is here: Article Title

Analyst upgrades & multiple price-target increases — Numerous firms (JPMorgan, BofA, UBS, Deutsche, Wells Fargo, Telsey, Truist, BNP Paribas Exane and others) raised price targets or upgraded FIVE after the report, signaling renewed Wall Street confidence and providing buy-side momentum. Example coverage of JPMorgan’s increase is here: Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying & analyst revisions — MarketBeat and other outlets note heavy institutional inflows and multiple analyst forecast upgrades, which supports further upside as funds reposition into the name. Article Title

Institutional buying & analyst revisions — MarketBeat and other outlets note heavy institutional inflows and multiple analyst forecast upgrades, which supports further upside as funds reposition into the name. Neutral Sentiment: Tariff risk less damaging than feared — Coverage (Benzinga and others) points out Five Below was expected to be hit by 2025 tariffs but the company says the impact is manageable in 2026, reducing an earlier tail risk. That’s supportive but still leaves exposure if tariffs change. Article Title

Tariff risk less damaging than feared — Coverage (Benzinga and others) points out Five Below was expected to be hit by 2025 tariffs but the company says the impact is manageable in 2026, reducing an earlier tail risk. That’s supportive but still leaves exposure if tariffs change. Neutral Sentiment: Retail momentum & viral product tailwinds — Media pieces (MarketWatch, MSN, etc.) highlight viral toys and broader appeal beyond teens (millennial moms, Gen Z/Alpha), which boost traffic and comps but are execution-dependent. Article Title

Retail momentum & viral product tailwinds — Media pieces (MarketWatch, MSN, etc.) highlight viral toys and broader appeal beyond teens (millennial moms, Gen Z/Alpha), which boost traffic and comps but are execution-dependent. Neutral Sentiment: Odd/unclear short-interest data — a recent short-interest entry shows zero shares and a NaN change (likely a reporting/data error). No clear short-squeeze signal from this data point.

Odd/unclear short-interest data — a recent short-interest entry shows zero shares and a NaN change (likely a reporting/data error). No clear short-squeeze signal from this data point. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technical pullback risk — Coverage (MarketBeat and others) warns FIVE trades at elevated multiples after the run; some analysts (e.g., Morgan Stanley) are more cautious, and commentators note parabolic moves can see profit-taking. Expect volatility and watch for consolidation levels cited around prior resistance (~$220–$225). Article Title

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Further Reading

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