WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Releases Earnings Results

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. WELL Health Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.The business had revenue of C$384.77 million for the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from WELL Health Technologies’ conference call:

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Record 2025 financials: Revenue of CAD 1.4B (+52% YoY), Adjusted EBITDA of CAD 203.7M (14.5% margin) and Adjusted Net Income of CAD 126.5M, with free cash flow to shareholders of CAD 58.2M.

Revenue of CAD 1.4B (+52% YoY), Adjusted EBITDA of CAD 203.7M (14.5% margin) and Adjusted Net Income of CAD 126.5M, with free cash flow to shareholders of CAD 58.2M. Underlying (normalized) growth: Excluding Circle Medical and CRH impacts, 2025 normalized revenue was CAD 1.35B, normalized Adjusted EBITDA was CAD 148.6M (+17% YoY) and normalized adjusted net income was CAD 99M (+102%).

Excluding Circle Medical and CRH impacts, 2025 normalized revenue was CAD 1.35B, normalized Adjusted EBITDA was CAD 148.6M (+17% YoY) and normalized adjusted net income was CAD 99M (+102%). Technology momentum: WELLSTAR reached ARR of CAD 72.6M (revenue CAD 72.9M, +63%) and HEALWELL AI contributed CAD 112.9M in 2025 with improving profitability and recent enterprise wins including a multimillion-dollar U.S. statewide HIE contract.

WELLSTAR reached ARR of CAD 72.6M (revenue CAD 72.9M, +63%) and HEALWELL AI contributed CAD 112.9M in 2025 with improving profitability and recent enterprise wins including a multimillion-dollar U.S. statewide HIE contract. Scale and M&A runway in Canada: WELL operates 252 clinics (4.3M Canadian visits, +37%), ~1,400 physicians, ~CAD 260M revenue under LOI (broader CAD 455M+ pipeline) and expanded its senior secured credit facility to CAD 400M to fund further acquisitions.

WELL operates 252 clinics (4.3M Canadian visits, +37%), ~1,400 physicians, ~CAD 260M revenue under LOI (broader CAD 455M+ pipeline) and expanded its senior secured credit facility to CAD 400M to fund further acquisitions. U.S. asset strategic review and resolution progress: Active sale processes for WISP, Circle Medical and CRH, an agreement in principle with the DOJ for Circle Medical (provision updated to CAD 3.3M) and partial re‑recognition of CRH revenue after the cyber incident, but timing and value realization remain uncertain.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

TSE:WELL opened at C$3.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$957.14 million, a P/E ratio of -41.89, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.38. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$3.58 and a twelve month high of C$6.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised WELL Health Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.35.

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About WELL Health Technologies

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WELL Health Technologies Corp is the owner and operator of a portfolio of Primary Hclinics delivering healthcare-related services It operates through below segments: clinical operations and allied health, Electronic medical record (EMR), Billing and revenue cycle management solutions, Digital apps, Cybersecurity, CRH, MyHealth, and corporate/shared services. Its segments are grouped in three divisions; Omni-channel Patient Services – Primary includes clinical operations and allied health. Omni-channel Patient Services – Specialized comprises CRH and MyHealth under two segments.

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