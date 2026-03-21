WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 372.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $2,589,235,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 105.1% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 668,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,355,000 after purchasing an additional 342,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 49.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $951,106,000 after purchasing an additional 341,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,210,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,599,709,000 after purchasing an additional 315,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 444.9% during the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 321,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,834,000 after purchasing an additional 262,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Capital One Financial lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $188.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $216.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.61.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,419.01. The trade was a 45.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:NOW opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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