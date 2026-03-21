WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 146,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,000. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF makes up 1.5% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 242.6% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,061,000 after buying an additional 6,568,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,448,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,838,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,488,000 after acquiring an additional 791,376 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,843,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,009,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,198,000 after acquiring an additional 365,941 shares in the last quarter.

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Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CGBL opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2251 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash. CGBL was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

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