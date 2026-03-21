Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 73,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 94,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Down 4.5%

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.15 million, a P/E ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20.

About Vulcan Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.