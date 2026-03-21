Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.38 and traded as low as GBX 5.86. Volta Finance shares last traded at GBX 5.86, with a volume of 448 shares changing hands.

Volta Finance Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 23.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.61. The stock has a market cap of £214.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.87.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joanne Peacegood acquired 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 664 per share, for a total transaction of £7,005.20. Also, insider Stephen Le Page bought 321 shares of Volta Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 664 per share, for a total transaction of £2,131.44. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Volta Finance Company Profile

Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) with registered number 45747.

Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis. Volta’s investment strategy focuses on direct and indirect investments in, and exposures to, a variety of assets selected for the purpose of generating cash flows for the Company.

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