Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 11,037 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,037 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $104,441,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,715,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,515.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 651,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,243,000 after purchasing an additional 633,522 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,919,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,098,000 after purchasing an additional 626,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 604,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 598,892 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $74.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.19. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

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