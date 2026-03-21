Vigilare Wealth Management Has $765,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 817.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Netflix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Netflix by 12.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,777,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,339. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average is $101.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $387.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

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Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: TV personality/market commentator Jim Cramer reiterated a buy-tilting stance — advising investors to “buy some here, buy some a little bit lower,” which can support retail momentum and short-term investor confidence. Jim Cramer on Netflix

TV personality/market commentator Jim Cramer reiterated a buy-tilting stance — advising investors to “buy some here, buy some a little bit lower,” which can support retail momentum and short-term investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Market response to Netflix walking away from its bid for Warner Bros. assets has been upbeat — reports note a strong near-term rally and at least one bank (Citi) turning bullish, arguing the move preserves capital and simplifies execution risk. That narrative supports multiple analysts raising targets and buyer interest. Netflix Stock Surges After Walking Away From Warner Deal

Market response to Netflix walking away from its bid for Warner Bros. assets has been upbeat — reports note a strong near-term rally and at least one bank (Citi) turning bullish, arguing the move preserves capital and simplifies execution risk. That narrative supports multiple analysts raising targets and buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: Content partnerships: Netflix signed an exclusive multi‑year documentary deal with Warner Music Group to mine WMG’s artist catalog for films/series — a steady stream of premium, exclusive music-related content could lift engagement and differentiate the service. Netflix, Warner Music deal

Content partnerships: Netflix signed an exclusive multi‑year documentary deal with Warner Music Group to mine WMG’s artist catalog for films/series — a steady stream of premium, exclusive music-related content could lift engagement and differentiate the service. Positive Sentiment: Live events strategy: Netflix is pushing into live K‑pop events (notably the BTS comeback livestream) and sees more opportunity in Korea — if monetized successfully these events can add new revenue streams and global engagement spikes. Netflix sees more prospects for live events

Live events strategy: Netflix is pushing into live K‑pop events (notably the BTS comeback livestream) and sees more opportunity in Korea — if monetized successfully these events can add new revenue streams and global engagement spikes. Neutral Sentiment: New programming: Netflix and Higher Ground/Obamas are producing an eight-episode series about the FTX collapse — high-profile nonfiction can draw viewers but may also court controversy; content upside is balanced by reputational risk. Netflix FTX series

New programming: Netflix and Higher Ground/Obamas are producing an eight-episode series about the FTX collapse — high-profile nonfiction can draw viewers but may also court controversy; content upside is balanced by reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Operational worries: several outlets flagged slowing paid-subscriber growth (markedly weaker YoY) and a planned increase in 2026 content spending — the combination raises concerns about near-term margin pressure and execution on content ROI. Subscriber growth stalls

Operational worries: several outlets flagged slowing paid-subscriber growth (markedly weaker YoY) and a planned increase in 2026 content spending — the combination raises concerns about near-term margin pressure and execution on content ROI. Negative Sentiment: Volatility & valuation questions: commentary and headlines show recent big swings (both rallies and pullbacks), with some analysts highlighting mixed signals on valuation and the stock falling more steeply than the market on certain days — this keeps risk premia elevated. Netflix falls more steeply than market

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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