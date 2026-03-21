Vigilare Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,178 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 6.6% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,282,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,077,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,500,000 after buying an additional 559,507 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $99,996,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 304,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,916,000 after buying an additional 223,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $413.38 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $272.58 and a 52-week high of $509.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $457.25 and a 200-day moving average of $403.20. The company has a market capitalization of $157.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

Key Headlines Impacting SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.