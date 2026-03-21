Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) President Michael Moore Sells 40,232 Shares

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) President Michael Moore sold 40,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $370,536.72. Following the sale, the president directly owned 1,650,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,203,978.52. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 20th, Michael Moore sold 65,000 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $570,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Michael Moore sold 31,570 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $297,389.40.

Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $336.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,546,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 240,346 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 12.1% during the second quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 230,670 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 193.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 251,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 165,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Viemed Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

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Viemed Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: VMD) is a provider of home-based respiratory therapy services, specializing in the management of patients requiring long-term mechanical ventilation and pulmonary support. The company’s offerings encompass invasive and noninvasive ventilation, airway clearance therapies, cough assist devices, and supplemental oxygen. Viemed combines durable medical equipment with clinical care, delivering tailored respiratory treatment plans that are overseen by licensed respiratory therapists and registered nurses.

Founded in the early 2010s and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Viemed has grown its footprint to serve patients across multiple states in the United States.

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