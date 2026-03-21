VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB Position Boosted by Envision Financial LLC

Envision Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,087 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Envision Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Envision Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $10,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $237,000.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ UITB opened at $46.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $48.06.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.