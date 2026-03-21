Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading 11.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) rose 11.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $14.0860. Approximately 2,055,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,030,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

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Vermilion Energy Stock Down 3.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 34.30%.The business had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -13.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,592,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,328 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,174,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,636 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,512,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,489 shares in the last quarter. LM Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. LM Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,772,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,434,000 after purchasing an additional 830,600 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 631,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion’s upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion’s product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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