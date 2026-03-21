Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment reduced its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 852.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLTO. UBS Group set a $102.00 price target on Veralto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Veralto from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

Veralto Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 17.08%.The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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