VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded at Zacks Research

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

VEON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VEON in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VEON in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

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VEON Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of VEON opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.59. VEON has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($2.18). VEON had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 12.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Panview Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,481,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in VEON by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,382,000 after acquiring an additional 390,294 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in VEON during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,005,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in VEON by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 225,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 98,618 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in VEON by 275.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 97,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting VEON

Here are the key news stories impacting VEON this week:

Positive Sentiment: Litchfield Hills Research raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY2026 to $8.56 from $7.79; FY2027 to $9.99), signalling stronger forward earnings expectations that support valuation. Litchfield Hills Research upgrade

Litchfield Hills Research raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY2026 to $8.56 from $7.79; FY2027 to $9.99), signalling stronger forward earnings expectations that support valuation. Positive Sentiment: VEON’s Q4 2025 earnings call highlighted robust revenue growth and continued investment in digital services/monetization, which underpin the bull case of higher-margin service mix and recurring revenue. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

VEON’s Q4 2025 earnings call highlighted robust revenue growth and continued investment in digital services/monetization, which underpin the bull case of higher-margin service mix and recurring revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks runs a valuation-focused review for value investors; the write-up notes VEON’s low P/E (~6.6) and potential upside but balances that against geopolitical, FX and leverage risks — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Zacks: Should Value Investors Buy VEON?

Zacks runs a valuation-focused review for value investors; the write-up notes VEON’s low P/E (~6.6) and potential upside but balances that against geopolitical, FX and leverage risks — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several media pieces about Le’Veon Bell surfaced today but are unrelated to VEON Ltd.’s telecom operations and are unlikely to affect the stock. Le’Veon Bell coverage

Several media pieces about Le’Veon Bell surfaced today but are unrelated to VEON Ltd.’s telecom operations and are unlikely to affect the stock. Negative Sentiment: Despite the raised 2026 guidance and a leadership reshuffle, a recent article noted a sharp intraday drop (reported earlier) after the announcements — suggesting investor skepticism about execution, capital allocation and corporate governance. That skepticism is amplified by VEON’s high leverage (debt/equity ~2.47) and the company’s prior messy quarterly EPS miss, which keep downside risk elevated. VEON down after guidance raise and leadership revamp

About VEON

(Get Free Report)

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ: VEON) is a global telecommunications and digital services provider headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Originally founded as VimpelCom in Russia in 1992, the company rebranded to VEON in 2017 to reflect its transformation into a technology-driven operator. VEON operates as a holding company with direct investments in mobile and internet service providers across multiple emerging markets, delivering voice, data and digital services to individual and enterprise customers.

Through its operating subsidiaries, VEON offers a broad portfolio that includes 2G/3G/4G mobile access, fixed broadband, digital lifestyle applications and mobile financial services.

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