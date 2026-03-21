Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Given New $93.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VTR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus set a $88.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

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Ventas Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 152.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. Ventas has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $88.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.96.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.74). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.31%.The business had revenue of ($1,229.71) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $801,606.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,114,034 shares in the company, valued at $86,515,880.44. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,020,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 72,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,175. The trade was a 32.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 86,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,397 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Ventas by 1,557.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

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Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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