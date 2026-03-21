Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Acquired by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7%

VO opened at $285.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $307.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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