VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 127.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

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VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $384.74 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $427.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $401.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.47. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

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