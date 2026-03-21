Vameon (VON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Vameon (VON) traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Vameon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vameon has a total market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $149.09 thousand worth of Vameon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vameon has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $70,541.37 or 0.99729142 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Vameon Profile

Vameon was first traded on December 24th, 2024. Vameon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Vameon is vameon.com. The official message board for Vameon is medium.com/@vameon69. Vameon’s official Twitter account is @vameon69.

Vameon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vameon (VON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vameon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 500,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vameon is 0.00001984 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $181,543.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vameon.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vameon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vameon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vameon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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