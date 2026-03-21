Vahe Kuzoyan Sells 3,220 Shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $224,949.20. Following the sale, the president directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $69.86. This trade represents a 99.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vahe Kuzoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, January 5th, Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,388 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $1,648,960.56.

ServiceTitan Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $67.74 on Friday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $131.33. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.38 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30.

Key Stories Impacting ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $253.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.47 million. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 16.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceTitan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat — ServiceTitan reported EPS of $0.27 vs. $0.18 est. and revenue of $253.99M (≈21% YoY growth), a near‑term fundamental positive that supports the outlook. MarketBeat TTAN

Q4 results beat — ServiceTitan reported EPS of $0.27 vs. $0.18 est. and revenue of $253.99M (≈21% YoY growth), a near‑term fundamental positive that supports the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullish note — Seeking Alpha reiterated a “Buy,” arguing margin improvements and a lower valuation after the pullback make TTAN appealing for long‑term investors. Seeking Alpha

Analyst bullish note — Seeking Alpha reiterated a “Buy,” arguing margin improvements and a lower valuation after the pullback make TTAN appealing for long‑term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation / volatility review — Coverage notes the recent share-price pullback lowers forward multiples but also highlights near‑term growth uncertainty; mixed implications for value vs. growth investors. Yahoo Finance Valuation

Valuation / volatility review — Coverage notes the recent share-price pullback lowers forward multiples but also highlights near‑term growth uncertainty; mixed implications for value vs. growth investors. Negative Sentiment: Price‑target cuts — Truist and other brokers trimmed targets after Q4 (and some firms have lowered expectations broadly), which can cap near‑term upside and weigh on multiple expansion. Truist / Yahoo

Price‑target cuts — Truist and other brokers trimmed targets after Q4 (and some firms have lowered expectations broadly), which can cap near‑term upside and weigh on multiple expansion. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — multiple senior executives sold shares on March 18: CFO David Sherry (~17,778 shs), CAO Michele O’Connor (~5,154 shs), CEO Ara Mahdessian (~2,288 shs) and President Vahe Kuzoyan (~3,220 shs). Large officer sales and the near‑zero retained direct holdings reported for some officers are likely amplifying investor concern. CFO Form 4 CAO Form 4 CEO Form 4 President Form 4

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $117.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTAN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceTitan

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 4.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceTitan by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in ServiceTitan by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceTitan by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceTitan by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

About ServiceTitan

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

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