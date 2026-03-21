Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) Trading Up 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.9150. Approximately 345,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,356,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Vaalco Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Vaalco Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Zacks Research cut Vaalco Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $7.30 price objective on Vaalco Energy in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.30.

Get Vaalco Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EGY

Vaalco Energy Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $651.10 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.21.

Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $91.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Vaalco Energy had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaalco Energy Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaalco Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Vaalco Energy’s payout ratio is -62.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaalco Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vaalco Energy by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,326,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 806,283 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Vaalco Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,770,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaalco Energy by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 517,368 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Vaalco Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaalco Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Vaalco Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaalco Energy, Inc is an independent energy company principally engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vaalco concentrates on offshore assets in West Africa, with a strategic emphasis on maintaining and optimizing cash-flow–generating properties. Founded in the mid-1980s, the company has built its reputation by focusing on high-impact drilling prospects and extending the productive life of its core fields through targeted infill wells and enhanced recovery techniques.

The company’s primary producing asset is the Etame Marin block offshore Gabon, where Vaalco holds a majority interest and serves as operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaalco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaalco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.