UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $156.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.01 million. UP Fintech had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

Here are the key takeaways from UP Fintech’s conference call:

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Full-year results hit all-time highs with $612.1M in revenue (+56% YoY) and record GAAP net income of $170.9M (up ~181% YoY), reflecting materially improved profitability.

Full-year results hit all-time highs with in revenue (+56% YoY) and record GAAP net income of (up ~181% YoY), reflecting materially improved profitability. Customer and asset momentum remained strong— 161,900 new funded accounts in 2025 (above the 150k target), total funded accounts >1.25M, and net asset inflows > $10B for the year with client assets of $80.8B (+45.7% YoY); Hong Kong and Singapore were standout contributors.

Customer and asset momentum remained strong— new funded accounts in 2025 (above the 150k target), total funded accounts >1.25M, and net asset inflows > for the year with client assets of (+45.7% YoY); Hong Kong and Singapore were standout contributors. Product and commercial expansion accelerated: upgraded options combo trading and launched margin accounts in Australia, while To B activity grew (47 US/HK IPOs underwrote in 2025) and ESOP clients rose to 848, broadening fee pools.

Product and commercial expansion accelerated: upgraded options combo trading and launched margin accounts in Australia, while To B activity grew (47 US/HK IPOs underwrote in 2025) and ESOP clients rose to 848, broadening fee pools. Costs rose meaningfully in Q4—marketing, communication/market-data and R&D/cloud spend and a ~$3M bad-debt provision (IPO receivables) lifted operating costs by ≈$10M QoQ and pushed up average CAC, which management says was driven by intensified local campaigns and higher channel rebates.

Costs rose meaningfully in Q4—marketing, communication/market-data and R&D/cloud spend and a ~$3M bad-debt provision (IPO receivables) lifted operating costs by ≈$10M QoQ and pushed up average CAC, which management says was driven by intensified local campaigns and higher channel rebates. A 2021 private convertible bond of $155M matures in April; two strategic investors rolled ~$50M and the company plans to repay ~$100M, which management says will not meaningfully affect liquidity.

UP Fintech Stock Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.43. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TIGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.73 price objective on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on UP Fintech to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Read Our Latest Report on UP Fintech

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in UP Fintech in the second quarter worth about $4,441,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 42.4% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 29.1% in the second quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in UP Fintech by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after acquiring an additional 172,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Up Fintech Holding Ltd, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker TIGR, is a China-based financial technology company that provides online brokerage and wealth management services through its proprietary trading platform. The company’s primary offering, Tiger Brokers, enables retail and institutional clients to access global financial markets, including equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and futures across the United States, Hong Kong, China A-shares, Australia, and Singapore.

Founded in 2014 by Zhang Zhen, Up Fintech has focused on developing an intuitive mobile and desktop trading experience, complete with real-time market data, customizable charting tools, and in-app research insights.

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