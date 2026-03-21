Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.6774 and last traded at $19.3020. Approximately 109,498 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 51,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMGNF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Universal Music Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Universal Music Group Price Performance

About Universal Music Group

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

(Get Free Report)

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) is one of the world’s leading music entertainment companies, engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and brand partnerships. The company’s recorded music division encompasses a roster of major labels—such as Interscope Geffen A&M, Capitol Music Group, Republic Records, Island Records and Decca—and works with a diverse array of artists across genres ranging from pop and hip-hop to classical and jazz. Its music publishing arm, Universal Music Publishing Group, administers and exploits compositions by both established songwriters and emerging talent, providing licensing services for film, television, advertising and digital platforms.

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Universal Music Group operates on a truly global scale with regional offices in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa.

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