Uniswap (UNI) Achieves Market Cap of $2.27 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.27 billion and approximately $154.70 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $3.59 or 0.00005086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00013060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00078919 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 117.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,915.11 or 0.36806964 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 897,904,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 633,269,563 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 897,904,420.03663033 with 633,269,562.74653033 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 3.5917906 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1416 active market(s) with $195,937,115.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

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