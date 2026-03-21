uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price Up 5% – What’s Next?

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.47. 957,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,504,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

uniQure News Roundup

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on uniQure in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered uniQure to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on uniQure from $37.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

uniQure Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.43.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 174.03% and a negative net margin of 1,236.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 14,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $132,103.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 660,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,561.48. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 25,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $630,592.06. Following the sale, the director owned 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,260.04. This trade represents a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,399 shares of company stock worth $1,527,645. 4.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 175,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in uniQure by 1.6% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in uniQure by 471.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,199,000 after buying an additional 1,491,486 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

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