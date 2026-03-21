Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Trims Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lowered its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

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Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 5.8%

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,360.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.63. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.44 and a 12 month high of $1,500.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,281.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,028.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William George III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.97, for a total transaction of $12,914,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,824 shares in the company, valued at $54,276,305.28. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.12, for a total value of $13,608,468.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 171,523 shares in the company, valued at $249,243,501.76. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 37,288 shares of company stock valued at $53,677,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Comfort Systems USA

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,573.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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