Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 267.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 330.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.46 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.21.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 16.37%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,798.60. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Argus lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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