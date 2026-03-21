Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Purchases 37,808 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1,373.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 175.7% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 52,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.77, for a total value of $10,128,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 712,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,832,056. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.27, for a total value of $608,842.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,977.06. The trade was a 21.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 80,134 shares of company stock valued at $15,640,132 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America set a $165.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $183.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.40 and its 200 day moving average is $160.27. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $221.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.62%.The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company’s core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

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