Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Increases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 58.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $184.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $168.13 and a one year high of $310.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.76.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $835.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, January 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,101.72. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.