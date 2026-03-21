Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lowered its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,278 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE opened at $149.65 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $180.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.13 and a 200-day moving average of $116.10.

Key Bloom Energy News

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $3,088,328.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 190,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,502,176.85. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,189,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,277,730. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 370,092 shares of company stock worth $61,365,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.87.

View Our Latest Report on BE

About Bloom Energy

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

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