Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $33.66 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $4,877,174,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,914,000 after buying an additional 956,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,637,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,313,000 after buying an additional 835,146 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,450,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,431,000 after buying an additional 532,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,951,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,979,000 after buying an additional 52,074 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $235.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.21 and a 200-day moving average of $208.38. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $251.71. The company has a market cap of $567.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.91.

Read Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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