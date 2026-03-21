Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $196.25 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 643,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.9% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $196,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,972,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,767,000 after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE JPM opened at $286.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $772.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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