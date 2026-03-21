Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $1.97 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

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Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $79.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $90.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.08.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

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