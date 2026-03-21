Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Ferguson plc $FERG

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 255.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Ferguson by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 53.4% in the third quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 349,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,378,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ferguson Stock Up 0.1%

FERG stock opened at $217.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $271.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.10 and its 200-day moving average is $239.98.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 6.93%.Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $247.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.93.

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Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

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