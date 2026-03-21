Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Buys New Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,693,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ralph Lauren Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE:RL opened at $329.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a one year low of $176.61 and a one year high of $389.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.77.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.73%.Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total transaction of $16,648,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 85,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,304,229.44. This trade represents a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RL. BTIG Research increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Ralph Lauren from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.06.

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Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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