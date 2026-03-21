Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Buys 9,238 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 192.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in MasTec by 14.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 28.2% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth about $12,366,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MasTec from $249.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $274.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.72.

MasTec Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $300.79 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $316.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.88 and its 200-day moving average is $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.89.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,394. This represents a 27.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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