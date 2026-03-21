Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Acquires 7,419 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its holdings in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Cameco by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 68,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in Cameco by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 12,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE:CCJ opened at $101.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 104.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.95 and its 200 day moving average is $98.70. Cameco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $874.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.20 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cameco

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.